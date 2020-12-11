Fire crews battle house fire in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Firefighters are battling a large house fire in Charleston.

They received the call at 6:16 Friday morning. Jackson St. is shut down in the 1500 block.

Flames are visible along the roof of the home.

No word yet on whether anyone was inside the house when the fire broke out.

