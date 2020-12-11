Advertisement

Fire crews battle house fire in Charleston

Firefighters say the house was fully involved when they arrived on scene.(John Green)
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Firefighters are battling a large house fire in Charleston.

They received the call at 6:16 Friday morning. Jackson St. is shut down in the 1500 block.

Flames are visible along the roof of the home.

No word yet on whether anyone was inside the house when the fire broke out.

