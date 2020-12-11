Gov. Beshear reports another drop in Kentucky’s positivity rate

FRANKFORT, Ky (WSAZ) - For the eighth straight day Kentucky’s COVID-19 positivity rate has fallen, according to Gov. Andy Beshear.

Friday officials reported that the rate dropped below 9 percent.

“These numbers are still high and we are still watching for any increases related to the Thanksgiving holiday, but we are making progress in our fight against this invisible enemy,” said Gov. Beshear. “I hope this gives everyone the courage and grit to keep going, to keep doing what we know is right, things like wearing a mask and staying socially distant, because we know they are working.”

3,691 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Friday and 22 new COVID-19 related deaths were confirmed. Kentucky has now lost 2,168 people to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Beshear says 1,717 people are in the hospital fighting coronavirus. Of those, 432 are in the ICU and 253 are currently on a ventilator.

