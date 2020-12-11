Inmate dies in connection to COVID-19

Advertisement

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 11:04 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - An inmate that was held in the Federal Correctional Institution in Ashland has died in connection to the coronavirus.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice’s Federal Bureau of Prisons, the inmate tested positive on November 19. The inmate was placed in medical isolation.

On December 2, the inmate was taken to the hospital for further treatment.

The inmate, who had long-term pre-existing medical conditions, passed away on December 10. He was 79 years old.

