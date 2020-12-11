Advertisement

KCEAA to receive pay increase and Hero Pay

KCEAA
KCEAA(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority is set to get an increase.

According to the Deputy Director and Chief of Medical Services, the board approved a 4 percent across the board pay increase and a $3,000 Hero Pay for all full-time and part time employees.

The increase was approved during a board meeting Friday afternoon.

Officials say employees will receive the Hero Pay next week.

The pay increase goes into effect the first pay period of 2021.

