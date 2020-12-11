KCEAA to receive pay increase and Hero Pay

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority is set to get an increase.

According to the Deputy Director and Chief of Medical Services, the board approved a 4 percent across the board pay increase and a $3,000 Hero Pay for all full-time and part time employees.

The increase was approved during a board meeting Friday afternoon.

Officials say employees will receive the Hero Pay next week.

The pay increase goes into effect the first pay period of 2021.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.