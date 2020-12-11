Man reported missing in Ohio

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A man from Wheelersburg has been missing for more than a week, according to the Scioto County Sherriff.

The sheriff says the office received a report on December 2 from the family of Eric Todd Green, 37, of 210 Monroe Cemetery Road, Wheelersburg.

Family says Green was last seen on October 27.

The sheriff says Green has been diagnosed as bipolar and schizophrenic and is currently not taking any medication.

During the investigation, deputies have learned that Green purchased a vehicle the day he went missing.

The car was a 2019 Toyota Yaris, black in color, with an Ohio temporary tag L609828.

Green was possibly seen in Westchester, IL, sometime after being reported missing, according the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Kirk Jackson at 740-351-1093.

