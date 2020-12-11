Man wakes up to house on fire

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A man is being treated at the hospital for smoke inhalation and minor burns after his home catches fire.

According to the Hamlin fire chief, at approximately 1:30 a.m. Friday, a state trooper was on patrol and noticed a house in the 7600 bl. of Hamlin Rd. was on fire.

This is on Rt. 34 near the Rt. 3 intersection.

The fire chief told WSAZ the man was asleep in bed and didn’t know his house was on fire.

Firefighters say the home is a total loss.

Fire crews from Hamlin, Duval and West Hamlin were on scene while Lincoln County EMS transported the man.

The homeowner’s name hasn’t been released.

Firefighters say it was an electrical fire.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.