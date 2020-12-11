Advertisement

Man wakes up to house on fire

A man is being treated at the hospital for smoke inhalation and minor burns after his home...
A man is being treated at the hospital for smoke inhalation and minor burns after his home catches fire.(Hamlin Fire Department)
By Brenda Bryan
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 6:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A man is being treated at the hospital for smoke inhalation and minor burns after his home catches fire.

According to the Hamlin fire chief, at approximately 1:30 a.m. Friday, a state trooper was on patrol and noticed a house in the 7600 bl. of Hamlin Rd. was on fire.

This is on Rt. 34 near the Rt. 3 intersection.

The fire chief told WSAZ the man was asleep in bed and didn’t know his house was on fire.

Firefighters say the home is a total loss.

Fire crews from Hamlin, Duval and West Hamlin were on scene while Lincoln County EMS transported the man.

The homeowner’s name hasn’t been released.

Firefighters say it was an electrical fire.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatchers say the crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-77 near the Haines Branch Road...
13-year-old dies following I-77 accident in Kanawha County
Justin Groff
UPDATE | Man arrested in connection with deadly drive-by shootings
Killen Generating Station collapse in Adams County.
Power Plant Collapse: Demo company had fatal accident at another Ohio plant
Two men from eastern Ky. are missing in a building collapse in south central Ohio.
UPDATE| Three found, two missing in Ohio power plant collapse
An accident on Thursday night claimed a person's life on MacCorkle Avenue in Jefferson, West...
One dead after accident on MacCorkle Avenue in Jefferson

Latest News

Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Friday, December 11th, 2020.
First Warning Forecast
Firefighters say the house was fully involved when they arrived on scene.
Fire crews battle house fire in Charleston
Dozens of people came out to show their support as Officer Cassie Johnson's procession went...
Law enforcement officer pens anonymous ‘thank you’ letter to public
A woman is holding onto hope that her fiancé’s rescued from a building collapse in Adams...
Woman holds onto hope her fiancé’s rescued from building collapse