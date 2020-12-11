Advertisement

Mylan’s Morgantown manufacturing plant to close, nearly 1,500 jobs will be lost

(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 9:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Mylan plant in Morgantown, part of Viatris Inc., will close. The company announced the news Friday morning.

Approximately 1,500 jobs will be lost, as Viatris says 20% of their workforce could be impact as part of the company’s restructuring initiative.

The closure comes as a part of a cost cutting measure following the acquisition of Mylan by pharmaceutical giant Pfizer. Since that acquisition, the future of the plant has remained in limbo.

“The County Commission had no idea and we were not informed,” Monongalia County Commissioner Tom Bloom said. “This is a huge setback.”

He received texts last night hinting at the news. One employee texted Bloom and said some operators were abruptly told to finish what they were doing and leave. They all had to be out by 8:00 last night. They were told they would get a text with a number to call in the morning for a town hall meeting.

“I’m devastated for the citizens, the families and their future and how it’s going to have a rippling effect on this community,” Bloom said.

According to a national press release, Viatris also plans to close facilities in Baldoyle, Ireland and Caguas, Puerto Rico as well.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatchers say the crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-77 near the Haines Branch Road...
13-year-old dies following I-77 accident in Kanawha County
Justin Groff
UPDATE | Man arrested in connection with deadly drive-by shootings
Killen Generating Station collapse in Adams County.
Power Plant Collapse: Demo company had fatal accident at another Ohio plant
Two men from eastern Ky. are missing in a building collapse in south central Ohio.
UPDATE| Three found, two missing in Ohio power plant collapse
An accident on Thursday night claimed a person's life on MacCorkle Avenue in Jefferson, West...
One dead after accident on MacCorkle Avenue in Jefferson

Latest News

The inmate, who had long-term pre-existing medical conditions, passed away on December 10.
Inmate dies in connection to COVID-19
Coronavirus in West Virginia
17 COVID-19 deaths in West Virginia
Deputies seize drugs and guns from home
WV 'TOPS' Queen
West Virginia ‘TOPS’ Queen on First Look at Four
The water main break happened at 13th Street West and Madison Avenue Friday morning.
Road closed due to water main break