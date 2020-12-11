Advertisement

Name released of person killed in crash in Jefferson

An accident on Thursday night claimed a person's life on MacCorkle Avenue in Jefferson, West...
An accident on Thursday night claimed a person's life on MacCorkle Avenue in Jefferson, West Virginia.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 9:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The name of the person killed in a crash has been released.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Tamika Lee Pugh, 39, of St. Albans, was killed in the accident in Jefferson.

It happened on MacCorkle Avenue around 7 p.m. Thursday.

Deputies say Pugh was traveling west on MacCorkle Avenue and was hit head-on by a vehicle heading east. That vehicle crossed the center line into Pugh’s lane.

Another person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There is no update on their condition.

The crash is still under investigation.

For our previous coverage, click here.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatchers say the crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-77 near the Haines Branch Road...
13-year-old dies following I-77 accident in Kanawha County
Justin Groff
UPDATE | Man arrested in connection with deadly drive-by shootings
Killen Generating Station collapse in Adams County.
Power Plant Collapse: Demo company had fatal accident at another Ohio plant
Two men from eastern Ky. are missing in a building collapse in south central Ohio.
UPDATE| Three found, two missing in Ohio power plant collapse
An accident on Thursday night claimed a person's life on MacCorkle Avenue in Jefferson, West...
One dead after accident on MacCorkle Avenue in Jefferson

Latest News

The inmate, who had long-term pre-existing medical conditions, passed away on December 10.
Inmate dies in connection to COVID-19
Coronavirus in West Virginia
17 COVID-19 deaths in West Virginia
Deputies seize drugs and guns from home
WV 'TOPS' Queen
West Virginia ‘TOPS’ Queen on First Look at Four
The water main break happened at 13th Street West and Madison Avenue Friday morning.
Road closed due to water main break