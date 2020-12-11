Name released of person killed in crash in Jefferson

JEFFERSON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The name of the person killed in a crash has been released.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Tamika Lee Pugh, 39, of St. Albans, was killed in the accident in Jefferson.

It happened on MacCorkle Avenue around 7 p.m. Thursday.

Deputies say Pugh was traveling west on MacCorkle Avenue and was hit head-on by a vehicle heading east. That vehicle crossed the center line into Pugh’s lane.

Another person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There is no update on their condition.

The crash is still under investigation.

