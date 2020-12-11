Advertisement

UPDATE | Man arrested in shooting; victim taken to hospital

The shooting happened in the 200 block of Garden Lanes in Huntington.
The shooting happened in the 200 block of Garden Lanes in Huntington.(Ricardo Ribeiro)
By Brenda Bryan
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 7:25 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE 12/11/20 @ 8:12 a.m.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The man arrested in a shooting is being taken to Western Regional Jail.

Deputies say he is expected to charged with attempted murder.

The victim in the shooting is undergoing surgery.

The arresting deputy told WSAZ the argument started over dogs barking.

Names of those involved haven’t been released.

The Cabell County Sheriff’s Department and the Barboursville Police Department responded to the shooting.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

UPDATE 12/11/20 @ 7:35 a.m.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Cabell County Sheriff’s office says one man was taken to the hospital after a shooting and another man has been arrested.

The shooting happened just before 6 a.m. Friday at the Garden Park Apartments in the East Pea Ridge area of Huntington.

Deputies told WSAZ that the two men involved had a history.

The arresting deputy said they had argued in the past over very trivial things, like music played too loud.

The names of those involved have not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

ORIGINAL STORY 12/11/20 @ 7:25 a.m.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting.

Cabell County dispatchers told WSAZ that it happened in the 200 block of Garden Lane Friday morning.

Details haven’t been released on the name and condition of the person.

No suspect information has been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatchers say the crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-77 near the Haines Branch Road...
13-year-old dies following I-77 accident in Kanawha County
Justin Groff
UPDATE | Man arrested in connection with deadly drive-by shootings
Killen Generating Station collapse in Adams County.
Power Plant Collapse: Demo company had fatal accident at another Ohio plant
Two men from eastern Ky. are missing in a building collapse in south central Ohio.
UPDATE| Three found, two missing in Ohio power plant collapse
An accident on Thursday night claimed a person's life on MacCorkle Avenue in Jefferson, West...
One dead after accident on MacCorkle Avenue in Jefferson

Latest News

Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Friday, December 11th, 2020.
First Warning Forecast | Seize The Day
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Friday, December 11th, 2020.
First Warning Forecast
Firefighters say the house was fully involved when they arrived on scene.
Fire crews battle house fire in Charleston
A man is being treated at the hospital for smoke inhalation and minor burns after his home...
Man wakes up to house on fire