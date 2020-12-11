UPDATE | Man arrested in shooting; victim taken to hospital

UPDATE 12/11/20 @ 8:12 a.m.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The man arrested in a shooting is being taken to Western Regional Jail.

Deputies say he is expected to charged with attempted murder.

The victim in the shooting is undergoing surgery.

The arresting deputy told WSAZ the argument started over dogs barking.

Names of those involved haven’t been released.

The Cabell County Sheriff’s Department and the Barboursville Police Department responded to the shooting.

UPDATE 12/11/20 @ 7:35 a.m.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Cabell County Sheriff’s office says one man was taken to the hospital after a shooting and another man has been arrested.

The shooting happened just before 6 a.m. Friday at the Garden Park Apartments in the East Pea Ridge area of Huntington.

Deputies told WSAZ that the two men involved had a history.

The arresting deputy said they had argued in the past over very trivial things, like music played too loud.

The names of those involved have not been released.

ORIGINAL STORY 12/11/20 @ 7:25 a.m.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting.

Cabell County dispatchers told WSAZ that it happened in the 200 block of Garden Lane Friday morning.

Details haven’t been released on the name and condition of the person.

No suspect information has been released.

