Pikeville Medical Center plans for COVID-19 vaccine

PIKEVILLE, Ky (WSAZ) - The day after the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine passed a critical milestone, officials at the Pikeville Medical Center are preparing the steps needed to administer the vaccine.

During a press conference Friday, health officials said a shipment of the drug is expected next week assuming the vaccine is given a thumbs up by the FDA.

“The number hospitalizations, the number of deaths and new cases are still climbing,” said Dr. Fadi Al Akhras, infectious-disease specialist at Pikeville Medical Center. “Everything is at the record. I believe this vaccine is tremendously and desperately needed because it’s going to be a powerful tool to change this pandemic.”

The vaccine will arrive in ultra-cold storage.

Officials say Pikeville Medical Center was chosen due to its ability to properly store the vaccine around 80 degrees Celsius.

PMC now has two ultra-cold freezers after purchasing an additional one several months ago in anticipation. The medical center has the capability of storing roughly 10,000 doses of the vaccine.

Another requirement for the hospital to be chosen to receive the vaccine was a staff of at least 1,000 employees.

Officials say shots will be distributed to health care works immediately due to the shelf life of the vaccine.

Once you take the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine out of the ultra-cold storage it only last about 12 hours, health professionals report.

It was announced at the press conference that workers in the PMC COVID unit and ICU will get the vaccine first.

Officials say 60 percent of PMC employees want to receive the vaccine while 40 percent would rather wait. Those who get the vaccine will be required to wait 15 minutes after getting the initial shot to make sure they don’t have an adverse reaction. Also, doctors say two doses of the drug is “crucial.”

Possible side effects of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine include: pain, redness or swelling at the injection site, fatigue, headache, chills, muscle pain and joint pain, according to a Food and Drug Administration analysis.

By week two and three, PMC will begin assisting in vaccinating employees at other hospitals in the region.

In the spirit of cooperation, PMC says it will be sharing 200 of the initial 975 doses allotted in the first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine to Kings Daughters.

King’s daughters will pick them up from the PMC facility after they arrive. People are being urged to get a flu shot two weeks prior to receiving the COVID-19 vaccination.

Currently there are 55 patients being treated for COVID-19 at PMC. 15 are in the ICU and 11 are on ventilators.

Officials said Friday the expect the death rate and rate of COVID-19 patients hospitalized to drop significantly by February.

Doctors say it’s still too early to say if the Pfizer vaccine will be seasonal.

