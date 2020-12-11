Advertisement

Police arrest man in death of Nashville nurse Caitlyn Kaufman

Devaunte Hill (left) was arrested Friday morning in the death of Nashville nurse Caitlyn Kaufman (right).(Metro Nashville Police Department/Twitter)
By Travis Leder
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 12:49 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Gray News) - Authorities have arrested a man in the case of a Nashville nurse who was killed while driving to work.

The Metro Nashville Police Department announced Friday that 21-year-old Devaunte Hill was placed in custody and charged with criminal homicide.

Investigators said Kaufman, 26, was shot to death on Dec. 3 while traveling on Interstate 440. She worked at St. Thomas West Hospital.

Hill was in his apartment when a SWAT team arrested him early Friday morning.

Police announced Thursday there was a $65,000 reward total for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of anyone responsible for Kaufman’s death.

Authorities said they had received more than 50 tips regarding the case as of Wednesday.

