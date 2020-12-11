Road closed due to water main break

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Madison Avenue is shut down between 12th and 14th Street West due to a water main break, according to crews at the scene.

It happened at 13th Street West and Madison Avenue Friday morning.

Officials tell WSAZ they don’t have an estimated time on when it will be fixed. They are working to get the water turned off right now.

According to workers responding to the break, they hope to have it fixed by the end of the day.

