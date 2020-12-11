Advertisement

Spring warmth heading into weekend

April in December on Friday
Golf courses will be busy on Friday!
Golf courses will be busy on Friday!
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 7:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -With recent mornings starting frosty cold, the first sign in a 2 day change in our weather will greet the first light of Friday as an overnight breeze keeps temperatures near 40 degrees with frost-free conditions. Still a chill will greet buck hunters in the woods in Ohio as the season winds down.

To complement the beautiful sunset of Thursday, Friday will feature a beautiful sunrise just after 7.

Meanwhile the breath of overnight wind will pick up from the south by day sending temperatures soaring to spring-like levels. While afternoon highs in the mid-60s will come up almost 10 degrees from record levels (in 2007 highs made the mid-70s), the soothing touch of the south wind will make those who dislike weather feel more at home!

Friday night high school football (remember the Herd’s game is off) will feature state semi-final action with Olive Hill, Ashland and Paintsville having one thing in common (2 if you include the 2 games being played at the same time in Paintsville). All there towns will be hosting big time games with temperatures in the 50s more typical of October. Ashland Paul Blazer, Belfry, Paintsville and Johnson Central High and West Crater all looking to punch their tickets to the state finals.

By Saturday clouds will increase thanks to an influx of southern moisture with showers likely on occasion. Not all day rains are expected, but some dampened roads for shopping sprees. Before the rain highs will make the 50s and even low 60s.

Chillier and dry weather will return for Sunday.

