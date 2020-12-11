Tinsel Trail in Louisa hopeful to bring holiday cheer to the community

LOUISA, Ky. (WSAZ) - The city of Louisa is spreading Christmas Cheer with a new tradition: Tinsel Trail.

Tinsel Trail is made up of 87 Christmas trees lining Madison Street to Main Street Park.

Mitch Castle, the event organizer, says the idea came to him overnight.

“We need hope in 2020. Hope is here, and that’s what we want to portray here in Louisa,” Castle said of his inspiration.

While the pandemic has altered many activities, Castle says this is the perfect opportunity for families to social distance.

“This is is something that all families can enjoy,” he said. “If someone wants to decorate a tree and they don’t have ornaments, we’ll provide them! Get down here and decorate, enjoy this beautiful season.”

Community members and businesses donated money to buy the trees, with one of those trees even finding a greater purpose.

“A Mom with her children came up and said, ‘Can we decorate a tree.?’ I said absolutely. She said, ‘Do we need our own ornaments?’ I said, well if you have some, that would be great. But if not we can provide them. She said, ‘I wasn’t able to get a tree this year for my kids,’ ” Castle said “So we hauled one to her and took it to her house. That’s what it’s all about. We don’t need these trees. That’s what Christmas is all about.”

While that tree found a new owner, the others will keep on giving by becoming part of the homes of others.

“After the season is over, they will go to our wildlife folks and be sunk in our lakes. They are going back to be able to provide habitat back for our fishes,” Castle said.

With 87 trees total, there are still plenty that need decorated. Castle invites anyone to visit Main Street Park and decorate a tree of their own.

