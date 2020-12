BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are responding to a house fire.

Dispatchers say it happened in the 100 block of Campbell Street in Barboursville around 12:45 p.m. Friday.

Officials say there is smoke coming out of the windows.

WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene.

This is a developing story.

