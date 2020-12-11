WV Class AAA All-State team announced

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - 11 local players were named to the WV Class AAA all-state 1st team Friday afternoon by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association. South Charleston and University of Cincinnati commit Zeiqui Lawton was named captain of the 1st team defense and he’s joined on the squad by teammates Trey Dunn and Shyleik Kinney. Cabell Midland also placed three on the first team which includes running back Jakob Caudill, Nemo Robets and Jaydyn Johnson. Here’s the full list of players making 1st team, 2nd team and honorable mention.

First team offense

QB – Trey Dunn, South Charleston, Soph.

RB – Blake Hartman, Musselman, Sr. (Captain)

RB – Jakob Caudill, Cabell Midland, Sr.

RB – Naieem Kearney, Martinsburg, Sr.

OL – Wyatt Milum, Spring Valley, Sr.

OL – Ethan Northcraft, Musselman, Sr.

OL – Devin Hill, Bridgeport, Sr.

OL – Bryce Biggs, Spring Valley, Sr.

OL – Caleb Bryan, Wheeling Park, Sr.

WR— Ethan Parsons, Princeton, Sr.

WR – Shaheed Jackson, Wheeling Park, Sr.

UT – Keon Padmore-Johnson, Spring Mills, Sr.

UT – Colby Piner, Greenbrier East, Sr.

UT – Cam Cole, Bridgeport, Jr.

K – Andrew Glass, Wheeling Park, Sr.

First team defense

DL – Nemo Roberts, Cabell Midland, Jr.

DL – J.T. Muller, Bridgeport, Sr.

DL – Justin Waybright, Parkersburg, Sr.

DL – Zeiqui Lawton, South Charleston, Sr. (Captain)

LB – Caden Biser, Morgantown, Sr.

LB – Justin Rinehart, Musselman, Sr.

LB – Tyrone Washington, Hurricane, Sr.

LB – Braxton Todd, Martinsburg, Jr.

DB – Shyleik Kinney, South Charleston, Sr.

DB – Devin Jackson, Huntington, Sr.

DB – Anthony Smith, Martinsburg, Sr.

DB – Nate Shelek, Wheeling Park, Jr.

UT – Devin Gaines, Parkersburg South, Sr.

UT – Jaydyn Johnson, Cabell Midland, Sr.

P – Michael Hughes, George Washington, Sr.

Second team offense

QB – Grant Cochran, Princeton, Soph.

RB – Dalton Flowers, John Marshall, Sr.

RB – Stevie Mitchell, Wheeling Park, Sr.

WR – Donavin Davis, South Charleston, Sr.

WR – Josiah Honaker, Princeton, Sr.

OL – Garrett Green, Hurricane, Sr.

OL – Evan Ferguson, Spring Valley, Jr.

OL – Xavier Bausley, South Charleston, Jr.

OL – Nate Cole, Musselman, Sr.

OL – Deavan Francis, Parkersburg, Sr.

UT – Gavin Lochow, Huntington, Soph.

UT – Frankie Amore, Washington, Sr.

UT – Bryson Singer, Parkersburg, Jr.

UT – Kevon Warren, Martinsburg, Sr. (Captain)

K – Ethan Vargo-Thomas, Oak Hill, Soph.

Second team defense

DL – Quinton Joyner, Ripley, Sr. (Captain)

DL – Chris Hudson, Capital, Sr.

DL – Max Wentz, Huntington, Jr.

DL – Tanner Saltis, Bridgeport, Sr.

DL – Corbin Page, Spring Valley, Jr.

LB – Nolan Shimp, Lincoln County, Jr.

LB – Cole Diamond, Spring Valley, Sr.

LB – Chase Henson, Spring Mills, Sr.

LB – Michael Ray, George Washington, Sr.

DB – Chandler Schmidt, Cabell Midland, Jr.

DB – Hayden Moore, Bridgeport, Sr.

DB – Isaiah Vaughn, Cabell Midland, Sr.

UT – Jaimelle Claytor, St. Albans, Sr.

UT – Cam Rice, Morgantown, Sr.

P – Christian Hicks, Hampshire, Sr.

Honorable Mention

RT Alexander, George Washington; Eli Archer, Huntington; Owie Ash, Hedgesville; Nathan Baker, Lincoln County; Eliki Barner, University; Ayden Bishoff, Preston; Noah Braham, University; TT Brooks, University; Amari Brown, Capital; Brogan Brown, Hurricane; Reilly Bubb, Hedgesville; Alex Burton, John Marshall; Reece Burton, Princeton; Brody Brumfield, Spring Valley; Jace Caldwell, Spring Valley; Eli Campbell, Princeton; Anthony Casto, George Washington; Hudson Clement, Martinsburg; Jace Colucci, Woodrow Wilson; Keynan Cook, Woodrow Wilson; Deondre Crudup, Morgantown; Daminn Cunningham, University; Mondrell Dean, South Charleston; Elijah Edge, St. Albans; Jackson Fetty, Cabell Midland; Christian Gist, Capital; Chase Hager, Hurricane; Kadin Hall, Ripley; Beau Heller, Wheeling Park; Gabe Hendershot, Parkersburg South; Peyton Henderson, Bridgeport; J.D. Love, Bridgeport; Casey Mahoney, Parkersburg; Jake McCarren, Spring Mills; Maddex McMillen, Woodrow Wilson; Nolan Meehleib, Jefferson; Wyatt Minor, Bridgeport; Matt Moore, Ripley; Sam Moreland, Hampshire; Ethan Pesi, Washington; Amir Powell, Princeton; Spencer Powell, Jefferson; Bryce Rayl, John Marshall; Joey Ramsey, Ripley; Phil Reed, Bridgeport; Landyn Reppert, Bridgeport; Palmer Riggio, Cabell Midland; Sammy Roberts, Jefferson; Trevor Sardo, Hampshire; Eli Selvey, Oak Hill; Austin Sharp, Washington; Te’amo Shelton, Oak Hill; Josh Shorts, Brooke; Sincere Sinclair, Wheeling Park; Cam Sine, Musselman; Christian Slack, Martinsburg; Doryn Smith, Martinsburg; Isaiah Smith, Lincoln County; Tyrees Smith, Huntington; Colt Thomas, Wheeling Park; Kevin Tinsley, South Charleston; Cyrus Traugh, Parkersburg South; Zion Watson, Martinsburg; Noah Waynick, Huntington; Elijah Williams, Riverside; Adam Wilkinson, Riverside; Quentin Wilson, Greenbrier East; Thomas Wogan, Washington; Gage Wright, Parkersburg South

