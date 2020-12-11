W.Va. Attorney General’s Office receives death threats

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The West Virginia Attorney General’s Office has received death threats in connection with a decision to join a legal inquiry into alleged irregularities in this year’s election.

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey made that announcement Friday, saying he has alerted Capitol Police about the threats.

In a release, Morrisey said staff received two death threats Thursday. He said a caller threatened to slit an office receptionist’s throat, while another called “for the potential execution of the Attorney General and anyone who assisted in the filing.”

Morrisey said the threats are in connection with “his decision to join an amicus brief that urged the U.S. Supreme Court to consider irregularities and unconstitutional actions in this year’s election.” “Threats of violence have no place in a civil society,” Attorney General Morrisey said in the release. “We appreciate hearing the broad and diverse views of our constituents, however, we will not tolerate threats to our staff. Death threats are very serious, and we will not hesitate to turn over any such report to Capitol Police for investigation.”

He went on to say, “Our office cherishes its hard-working staff, who have been working tirelessly this week to hear out concerned constituents and respond in an appropriate manner. These dedicated public servants do not deserve death threats.”

