Ashland holds off Belfry

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - 30 years has been long enough for the Ashland Tomcats as they are finally heading back to the KHSAA state title game. Ashland’s defense was stellar against Belfry Friday night winning the state semi-final game 10-3 at Putnam Stadium. The Tomcats last advanced to the championship game in 1990 where they also won the title that year. Here are the highlights and post-game reaction from WSAZ’s Football Friday Night.

