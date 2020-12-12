Boyfriend charged in Rowan County woman’s death

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is charged with murdering his girlfriend in Rowan County.

Jill Clayton’s body was discovered with a gunshot wound yesterday afternoon. The Rowan County Coroner says the remains were found in an area near Wolf Hollow Road in Morehead.

Now her boyfriend, Gary Jefferies, is charged with murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence.

Jeffries was arrested in Louisville four days after her disappearance after being found asleep in his truck and charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

We first told you of Clayton’s disappearance last week when her sister and cousin said they hadn’t seen her since before Thanksgiving. She was supposed to join them for a dinner, but she never made it. Her boyfriend showed up in her place.

Clayton’s sister Katherine Holbrook said they found food on the stove, her phone on the charger and her car in the driveway when they went to check on her a couple days later. That’s when the family and the sheriff’s department suspected foul play.

Jeffries remains in Louisville as of Saturday morning.



