Cats getting crushed at home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Notre Dame Fighting Irish almost put up a half a hundred on UK Saturday afternoon. They lead after the first half by a score of 48-26 and are shooting a blistering 59% from the floor while Kentucky is struggling especially from the 3 point line where they are 1 of 7. Only 4 Cats scored in the first 20 minutes and Notre Dame’s Nate Laszewski has 19 points.

WSAZ will update this score when the game is over. UK is 1-3 overall so far this season.

