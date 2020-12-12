Advertisement

Cats getting crushed at home

(WKYT)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 1:01 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Notre Dame Fighting Irish almost put up a half a hundred on UK Saturday afternoon. They lead after the first half by a score of 48-26 and are shooting a blistering 59% from the floor while Kentucky is struggling especially from the 3 point line where they are 1 of 7. Only 4 Cats scored in the first 20 minutes and Notre Dame’s Nate Laszewski has 19 points.

WSAZ will update this score when the game is over. UK is 1-3 overall so far this season.

