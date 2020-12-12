Advertisement

Darius Stills declares for NFL Draft

Darius Stills
Darius Stills(wdtv)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Dec. 12, 2020
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Despite getting extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19 issues, WVU’s Darius Stills declared for the 2021 NFL Draft Saturday afternoon. He made the announcement on his Twitter page.

Stills stated “even though the NCAA has granted everyone in college football a free year of eligibility, I would like to announce that I will not be taking that extra year of eligibility and declare for the NFL Draft. I will be finishing my career here at West Virginia with the bowl game. Thank you West Virginia and once a Mountaineer always a Mountaineer.”

Through 9 games, Stills has 22 tackles along with 3.5 sacks and he is still in the running for the Lott Impact Trophy which is based on Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity and 6 finalists will be announced Jan. 8.

