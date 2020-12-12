First Warning Forecast | Big changes coming to weather pattern

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The past work week concluded with sunny days and temperatures that got progressively warmer through Friday. The weekend starts with continued mild temperatures on Saturday but with the opportunity for showers. Then, chillier air arrives on Sunday, and temperatures will continue to drop through the start of the new work week. Additionally, there are two chances for wintry precipitation next week as an active weather pattern sets up.

Saturday morning starts with a wide range in temperatures. Readings near 40 degrees are common in rural locations and sheltered valleys, while thermometers are reporting as high as the mid 50s on hilltops. Eventually, these temperatures will even out to the mid to upper 50s by midday. A mostly cloudy sky is expected as a few showers begin to move across the area towards late morning.

Saturday afternoon will stay mostly cloudy with the chance for a few passing showers. High temperatures top out around 60 degrees. Expect a stiff breeze as well, with gusty winds at times.

Rain will be rather spotty in nature Saturday evening and night, so plenty of dry hours can be expected. Temperatures fall to near 50 degrees by midnight, then to near 40 degrees overnight as a cold front moves through. Expect a continued mostly cloudy sky.

Sunday will be dry but still mostly cloudy. Temperatures will be chillier as well as high temperatures only reach the upper 40s.

Wintry precipitation is possible Sunday night into Monday morning. The best opportunity for accumulating snow is across southern and eastern parts of our region, including the mountains. Elsewhere, a rain/snow mix will be seen. However, there is still some uncertainty with this, so be sure to check back for updates.

Monday afternoon turns drier and sunnier but stays cold. Temperatures only top out around 40 degrees.

Tuesday sees a mostly sunny sky but with a high temperature stuck around 40 degrees.

On Wednesday, expect another opportunity for wintry precipitation. Temperatures will be stuck in the 30s all day.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy and cold as highs only reach the upper 30s.

Despite increasing sunshine on Friday, high temperatures will still only make it to the upper 30s.

