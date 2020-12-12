First Warning Forecast | Temperatures drop in days ahead

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Saturday wraps up what will be the warmest day of the next seven and likely for the foreseeable future. Temperatures will be on a downward trend through the week ahead, with some afternoons not getting out of the 30s. In addition, the week ahead presents itself with two opportunities for wintry precipitation.

Scattered showers continue Saturday evening; some may contain gusty winds. Temperatures fall to near 50 degrees by midnight as the sky turns partly cloudy.

Expect a partly cloudy sky Saturday night as any lingering rain tapers after midnight. Low temperatures will fall to the mid 30s in rural hollows and sheltered valleys, while staying the mid 40s on hilltops as a light breeze continues to stir.

Sunday starts with a partly cloudy sky in the morning, giving way to increasing clouds for the afternoon. However, no precipitation is expected. High temperatures will be cooler, rising to the mid 40s north, near 50 degrees along I-64, and the mid 50s south. Either way, these readings are a far cry from the 60s seen on Friday and Saturday.

Wintry precipitation is likely for parts of the Tri-State Sunday night into Monday morning. The best opportunity for accumulating snow will be across southern and eastern parts of our region. In southeastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia, a dusting to an inch of snow is possible, mainly on grassy and elevated surfaces. Snow amounts increase heading farther east into the mountains, where over 6 inches is possible at the ski resorts. While accumulating snow is not expected across the remainder of the Tri-State, a mixture of rain and melting wet snow is still possible as temperatures hover in the mid 30s.

Precipitation quickly moves out Monday afternoon along with a clearing sky. However, afternoon temperatures will only rise to the low 40s.

Tuesday sees a mostly sunny sky but with a high temperature stuck around 40 degrees.

On Wednesday, expect another opportunity for wintry precipitation. Temperatures will be stuck in the 30s all day.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy and cold as highs only reach the upper 30s.

Despite increasing sunshine on Friday, high temperatures will still only make it to the upper 30s.

Saturday sees some moderation with temperatures as highs reach the mid 40s. Much of the day will be dry under a partly cloudy sky, but a few showers are possible towards sunset.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.