Homicide investigation underway after woman’s body found in eastern Ky.

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – The body of a woman reported missing Dec. 2 was found Friday in Morehead, leading to a homicide investigation, according to the Rowan County coroner’s office.

The remains were identified as Jill Clayton, who was from Rowan County, Coroner John P. Northcutt said. Clayton was last seen alive on Nov. 26.

Clayton’s remains were found in an area near Wolf Hollow Road.

An autopsy is scheduled Saturday at the Kentucky State Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.