Advertisement

Homicide investigation underway after woman’s body found in eastern Ky.

The body of a woman reported missing Dec. 2 was found Friday in Morehead, Kentucky, leading to...
The body of a woman reported missing Dec. 2 was found Friday in Morehead, Kentucky, leading to a homicide investigation.(Rowan County Coroner's Office)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 10:34 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – The body of a woman reported missing Dec. 2 was found Friday in Morehead, leading to a homicide investigation, according to the Rowan County coroner’s office.

The remains were identified as Jill Clayton, who was from Rowan County, Coroner John P. Northcutt said. Clayton was last seen alive on Nov. 26.

Clayton’s remains were found in an area near Wolf Hollow Road.

An autopsy is scheduled Saturday at the Kentucky State Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatchers say the crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-77 near the Haines Branch Road...
13-year-old dies following I-77 accident in Kanawha County
Justin Groff
UPDATE | Man arrested in connection with deadly drive-by shootings
Jonathan Foster
UPDATE | Name of man arrested in shooting released
Killen Generating Station collapse in Adams County.
Power Plant Collapse: Demo company had fatal accident at another Ohio plant
An accident on Thursday night claimed a person's life on MacCorkle Avenue in Jefferson, West...
One dead after accident on MacCorkle Avenue in Jefferson

Latest News

A man faces attempted murder charges in a shooting Friday that sent one to the hospital in...
One hurt in Cabell County shooting; man faces attempted murder charges
Shoppers opt to take business online, curbside
Weekend forecast a gloomy affair
Pikeville Medical Center has two ultra-cold storage freezers onsite. Long-term, PMC could hold...
WSAZ Exclusive | Inside look at the ultra-cold freezers to store the COVID-19 vaccine
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice on Friday unveiled a timeline for the COVID-19 vaccine.
COVID-19 vaccination timeline unveiled in W.Va.