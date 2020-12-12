Ky. COVID-19 | 3,558 new cases, 24 new deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear on Saturday announced 3,558 new cases of COVID-19.

The governor also reported 24 more deaths in the state.

Governor Beshear continued to urged Kentuckians to continue wearing masks, washing their hands, social distancing and keeping gathering small to keep each other safe while the COVID-19 vaccine distribution begins.

“Late yesterday, the FDA approved Pfizer’s vaccine for COVID-19. That’s great news, but it will still be some time before everyone can get vaccinated and we have to stay vigilant until that time,” said Gov. Beshear. “It is morally imperative that we get the vaccine to the most vulnerable Kentuckians first, and that is why we are starting with our long-term care facilities and front-line health care workers. In the meantime, please keep doing what you know is right: wear your mask, keep your distance from others and don’t have large gatherings. Together we can defeat this virus.”

As of Saturday evening, the positivity rate in Kentucky is at 8.79%

