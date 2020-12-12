Advertisement

Ky. COVID-19 | 3,558 new cases, 24 new deaths

COVID
COVID(WKYT)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 6:24 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear on Saturday announced 3,558 new cases of COVID-19.

The governor also reported 24 more deaths in the state.

Governor Beshear continued to urged Kentuckians to continue wearing masks, washing their hands, social distancing and keeping gathering small to keep each other safe while the COVID-19 vaccine distribution begins.

“Late yesterday, the FDA approved Pfizer’s vaccine for COVID-19. That’s great news, but it will still be some time before everyone can get vaccinated and we have to stay vigilant until that time,” said Gov. Beshear. “It is morally imperative that we get the vaccine to the most vulnerable Kentuckians first, and that is why we are starting with our long-term care facilities and front-line health care workers. In the meantime, please keep doing what you know is right: wear your mask, keep your distance from others and don’t have large gatherings. Together we can defeat this virus.”

As of Saturday evening, the positivity rate in Kentucky is at 8.79%

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Foster
UPDATE | Name of man arrested in shooting released
The body of a woman reported missing Dec. 2 was found Friday in Morehead, Kentucky, leading to...
Homicide investigation underway after woman’s body found in eastern Ky.
A woman is holding onto hope that her fiancé’s rescued from a building collapse in Adams...
Woman holds onto hope her fiancé’s rescued from building collapse
Patrick Morrisey
W.Va. Attorney General’s Office receives death threats
A man is being treated at the hospital for smoke inhalation and minor burns after his home...
Man wakes up to house on fire

Latest News

The map shows 14 red and 22 orange counties.
West Virginia school map shows 14 counties in red
Data from the Ohio Dept. of Health shows the 11,252 cases were above the 21-day average of...
More than 11,000 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Ohio
Police say Joshua Phillips is the suspect in the shooting of a Charleston Police officer.
Man accused of killing Charleston officer to be arraigned on charges
Police have confirmed to WKYT the body of missing Rowan County woman Jill Clayton was found.
Boyfriend charged in Rowan County woman’s death