Man accused of killing Charleston officer to be arraigned on charges

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The man investigators say shot Charleston Police Officer Cassie Johnson will be formally charged with murder Saturday.

Investigators say Joshua Phillips, 38, shot Johnson on Garrison Ave Dec. 1 when she was responding to a parking complaint. Johnson died two days later, and was laid to rest Tuesday.

Phillips was also shot in the incident and is still hospitalized.

He will be arraigned via video and will be represented by the public defender’s office.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.