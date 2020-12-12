Putnam County sees high interest in commercial development

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - During a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has forced several businesses to close temporarily and permanently, leaders in Putnam County say they’re feeling fortunate.

“With COVID, we weren’t sure how things were going (to go) but it seems to be a lot of business development at one time,” said Putnam County Commissioner Andy Skidmore.

Skidmore said they’re seeing small businesses to large franchises coming and expanding in the county. In August, we told you about Kroger expanding into the old Kmart building in Scott Depot. Not too far from there, the Wendy’s that’s been sitting empty will now become a Starbucks.

Putnam County Engineer Timothy Smith provided a list of most, if not all, commercial projects that have been approved in 2020 or are in the process of being approved in the near future within Putnam County:

° New Kroger (90,000 sq. ft.) going into the old Kmart building (old Kroger was only 57,000 sq. ft.)

° Starbucks going into the old Wendy’s location just off the Teays Valley exit.

° Huntington Federal Credit going into the old Tim Horton’s on Teays Valley Road.

° Sleep Inn/Mainstay Suites opened up beside Home Depot on Liberty Park Road.

° Dunham’s Sporting Goods opened up in part of the old Elder Beerman in Liberty Square.

° Planet Fitness to go into part of the old Elder Beerman in the near future.

° Cottages of Mount Vernon (duplex subdivision) being built off Mount Vernon Road.

° Residences at Paul’s Place (15 townhomes) being built off Route 817 in Winfield.

° Global Tranz office building (logistics company) opened behind Mid Valley Square.

° FL Schmidt expansion in the Putnam County Industrial Park.

° Nippon Thermostat expansion in the Putnam County Industrial Park.

° Tasty Blend Foods expansion in the Putnam County Industrial Park.

° Diamond Electric expansion in the Eleanor Industrial Park.

° Putnam PSD near office building going in near Teays Valley YMCA.

° Martin’s Peterbilt moving to a larger location in Hurricane city limits.

° Wingate by Wyndham opened up off the Hurricane exit.

° Big Lots expanding in size in Putnam Village.

° Teays Valley Chiropractic being built in Station Place.

° Magnolia Assisted Living (nursing care) off Teays Valley Road.

° Teays Valley Baptist Church 19,000 sq. ft. expansion.

° Holfinger office building built off Teays Valley Road (foot clinic and other offices).

° CAMC bought property on Teays Valley Road near Teays Valley Baptist and is planning a 50,000 sq. ft. facility.

° Vandalia Growers has been in contact with staff and is preparing to submit Phase 2 plans for the Hydroponic Tomato greenhouses.

There was also 300 acres of property recently sold on the North side of Exit 40 (US 35/Winfield/Scott Depot) for future development.

Commissioner Skidmore also said the county is working on dilapidated homes to try and help continue the growth.

“We’ve kind of taken on the phrase, ‘out with the old and in with the new,’ we’ve actually taken some steps with our dilapidated housing to get some areas in Putnam County that have kind of gone by the wayside cleaned up so they may be able to participate in the growth we’re starting to see,” Skidmore said.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.