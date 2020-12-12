Weekend forecast a gloomy affair

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Drab shopping weekend weather

While many are doing their business and commerce on line these pandemic days, there are those of us who prefer the direct contact shopping experience. And for those Christmas shoppers, the weather this weekend is important.

We start with Saturday when skies will be drab and dull much of the time with the hazy breaks to a brightening sky likely to precede and follow any light shower. The amount of rain to fall will be minimal so I am figuring an hour or 2 of light rain with a mere tenth of an inch falling onto the rain bucket on Saturday.

Doing a morning virtual run a few sprinkles would be around while a mid-day jog offer a better risk of a ground dampening shower. The period from noon thru 4pm is the best window for that hour shower mentioned earlier.

As chilly air returns Saturday night thru Sunday a northwest wind will trap moisture up against the Appy Mountains rendering a longer period of mostly cloudy skies. While Saturday’s temperatures will hover in the 50s and low 60s on Saturday, Sunday’s cloud bank and shilled breeze will hold readings in the 40s all day long.

By early Monday morning a fast moving southern storm will threaten the region with a mixed bag of rain, sleet and snow, especially in the Coalfield region. Early odds favor melting wet snow in the I-64 zone from Grayson to Kenova to Dunbar so a grassy coat maybe the best we can see. Should a brisker period of snow fall in this Eastern Kentucky and Southern WV Coalfield counties as expected then a small accumulation on elevated surfaces would occur.

Heading up in elevation, a few to several inches of snow are likely to cap the high terrain from Bluefield to Beckley and Lewisburg before heading northeast. This would also place the ski lodges (Winterplace and Timberline join Snowshoe and Canaan Valley on Saturday as open for skiing business.

