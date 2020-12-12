Advertisement

West Virginia COVID-19 update

As of Saturday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports 1,514 new positive cases 28 additional deaths.
As of Saturday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports 1,514 new positive cases 28 additional deaths.(KFYR)
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 10:49 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As of Saturday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports 1,514 new positive cases 28 additional deaths.

This brings the total case count to 62,151 and death toll to 966.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 82-year old female from Cabell County, a 95-year old male from Putnam County, a 77-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 75-year old female from McDowell County, a 95-year old female from Mason County, a 61-year old female from Mason County, a 66-year old female from Mineral County, a 101-year old female from Mineral County, a 96-year old male from Mineral County, a 98-year old female from Mineral County, a 79-year old male from Mingo County, a 64-year old male from Wood County, a 67-year old male from Mineral County, an 82-year old male from Cabell County, a 75-year old female from Grant County, a 61-year old female from Putnam County, a 90-year old female from Marshall County, a 91-year old male from Boone County, a 77-year old male from Putnam County, a 93-year old male from Kanawha County, an 82-year old male from Brooke County, an 81-year old female from Wood County, a 76-year old female from Ritchie County, an 86-year old female from Lincoln County, an 85-year old male from Cabell County, an 80-year old male from Grant County, a 91-year old male from Kanawha County, and an 89-year old male from Logan County.

“As we face another difficult day, we must renew our efforts to practice the prevention measures that can stop the spread of this deadly virus,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We extend our deepest condolences to these families.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (547), Berkeley (4,377), Boone (791), Braxton (165), Brooke (961), Cabell (3,845), Calhoun (101), Clay (190), Doddridge (163), Fayette (1,352), Gilmer (244), Grant (572), Greenbrier (836), Hampshire (583), Hancock (1,235), Hardy (493), Harrison (1,920), Jackson (857), Jefferson (1,793), Kanawha (6,886), Lewis (330), Lincoln (531), Logan (1,205), Marion (1,198), Marshall (1,625), Mason (768), McDowell (731), Mercer (1,732), Mineral (1,808), Mingo (1,112), Monongalia (3,995), Monroe (461), Morgan (439), Nicholas (492), Ohio (1,965), Pendleton (165), Pleasants (168), Pocahontas (292), Preston (1,016), Putnam (2,436), Raleigh (1,995), Randolph (892), Ritchie (240), Roane (233), Summers (322), Taylor (470), Tucker (238), Tyler (222), Upshur (618), Wayne (1,312), Webster (105), Wetzel (513), Wirt (156), Wood (3,513), Wyoming (942).

