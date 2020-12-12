Advertisement

West Virginia school map shows 14 counties in red

The map shows 14 red and 22 orange counties.
The map shows 14 red and 22 orange counties.(wsaz)
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The updated school metric map for the upcoming week shows 14 counties in the red, including Clay and Mason Counties.

Roughly half of the counties in West Virginia are orange for the coming week.

In our region, that includes Wayne, Mingo, Cabell, Putnam, Boone, Kanawha, Jackson, and Nicholas counties.

No in-person classes can be held when counties are red or orange.

Roane, Fayette, and Calhoun counties are gold, while Braxton is yellow.

Logan is one of four counties in the state that are green.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Foster
UPDATE | Name of man arrested in shooting released
The body of a woman reported missing Dec. 2 was found Friday in Morehead, Kentucky, leading to...
Homicide investigation underway after woman’s body found in eastern Ky.
A woman is holding onto hope that her fiancé’s rescued from a building collapse in Adams...
Woman holds onto hope her fiancé’s rescued from building collapse
Patrick Morrisey
W.Va. Attorney General’s Office receives death threats
A man is being treated at the hospital for smoke inhalation and minor burns after his home...
Man wakes up to house on fire

Latest News

COVID
Ky. COVID-19 | 3,558 new cases, 24 new deaths
Data from the Ohio Dept. of Health shows the 11,252 cases were above the 21-day average of...
More than 11,000 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Ohio
Police say Joshua Phillips is the suspect in the shooting of a Charleston Police officer.
Man accused of killing Charleston officer to be arraigned on charges
Police have confirmed to WKYT the body of missing Rowan County woman Jill Clayton was found.
Boyfriend charged in Rowan County woman’s death