West Virginia school map shows 14 counties in red

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The updated school metric map for the upcoming week shows 14 counties in the red, including Clay and Mason Counties.

Roughly half of the counties in West Virginia are orange for the coming week.

In our region, that includes Wayne, Mingo, Cabell, Putnam, Boone, Kanawha, Jackson, and Nicholas counties.

No in-person classes can be held when counties are red or orange.

Roane, Fayette, and Calhoun counties are gold, while Braxton is yellow.

Logan is one of four counties in the state that are green.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.