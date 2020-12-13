Police: 5 arrested in connection to Grayson murder

GRAYSON, Ky. (WSAZ) - Five people have been arrested in Grayson, Kentucky in connection to a murder investigation.

The Grayson Police Department says officers responded to a complaint at a residence on South View Court around 10:00pm Friday night to investigate an incident that resulted in the death of 25-year-old John Waggoner.

Police say Jacob Ruth, Roger Ratcliff, Joseph Ratcliff and William Smith were arrested and charged with murder.

Brenda Clevenger was arrested and charged with complicity to commit murder.

All suspects have been booked into the Carter County Detention Center.

Grayson police say the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.