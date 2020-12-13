Advertisement

Police: 5 arrested in connection to Grayson murder

Five people have been arrested in Grayson in connection to a murder investigation.
Five people have been arrested in Grayson in connection to a murder investigation.(Source: Gray News/file)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 10:54 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAYSON, Ky. (WSAZ) - Five people have been arrested in Grayson, Kentucky in connection to a murder investigation.

The Grayson Police Department says officers responded to a complaint at a residence on South View Court around 10:00pm Friday night to investigate an incident that resulted in the death of 25-year-old John Waggoner.

Police say Jacob Ruth, Roger Ratcliff, Joseph Ratcliff and William Smith were arrested and charged with murder.

Brenda Clevenger was arrested and charged with complicity to commit murder.

All suspects have been booked into the Carter County Detention Center.

Grayson police say the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Foster
UPDATE | Name of man arrested in shooting released
The body of a woman reported missing Dec. 2 was found Friday in Morehead, Kentucky, leading to...
Homicide investigation underway after woman’s body found in eastern Ky.
A woman is holding onto hope that her fiancé’s rescued from a building collapse in Adams...
Woman holds onto hope her fiancé’s rescued from building collapse
Patrick Morrisey
W.Va. Attorney General’s Office receives death threats
Police say Joshua Phillips is the suspect in the shooting of a Charleston Police officer.
Man accused of killing Charleston officer to be arraigned on charges

Latest News

Doug Gray’s sister tells WSAZ, Gray’s body was found Saturday night among the rumble of a...
Search crews find missing man’s body amid rubble of building
COACH CAL TALKS ABOUT NOTRE DAME LOSS
COACH CAL TALKS ABOUT NOTRE DAME LOSS
Matt Stevens runs trails in Hurricane for a 24 hour period in order to raise money for Officer...
Man running 60 miles for Officer Cassie Johnson
Jamie Fitzgerald, from Boyd County, and Doug Gray, from Greenup County, were working at a...
Men still missing in building debris; families thank communities for support