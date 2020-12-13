Accident shuts down Kanawha County roadway

(UPDATE 12/13/2020 @ 9:30)

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A portion of roadway has been reopened following an accident in Kanawha County.

Metro 911 dispatchers say the southbound lane is now open at Indian Creek Road and Timberlane Lane in Pinch.

The northbound lane remains shutdown.

(ORIGIONAL 12/13/2020 @ 9:20 a.m.)

The entirety of Indian Creek Road in Kanawha County is shutdown following an accident.

Metro 911 dispatchers say it happened just before 9:00 a.m. Sunday on Indian Creek Road and Timberdale Lane in Pinch.

Both North and South lanes are currently shutdown.

This accident involves injuries, but the extent is unknown at this time.

