Cases of COVID-19 on the rise in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear gave an update Sunday evening on COVID-19 in the Commonweath. Reminding Kentuckians to remain vigilant in the fight against COVID-19, as cases continued to rise.

The state reporting Sunday 2,454 new cases of COVID-19.

15 new deaths were also reported.

Governor Beshear remains optimistic in the battle against COVID-19 saying in part “...we are less than 24 hours from the true beginning of the end of this virus...” as the first vials of the COVID-19 vaccine arrived in the state.

“We are seeing good trends and getting great news in our battle against COVID-19. We saw 1,235 fewer positive cases and our positivity rate declined 1.23% Sunday to Sunday this week, and now we are less than 24 hours from the true beginning of the end of this virus,” the Governor said, heralding news that the first shipment of the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines had arrived at Louisville’s UPS Worldport. “Our community doctors and nurses, as well as long-term care residents and staff, are preparing to do their part first. We will all get a turn. When it is your turn, I strongly encourage you to get vaccinated so you can do your part to protect yourself, your family and our entire state.”

