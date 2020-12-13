Advertisement

Cases of COVID-19 on the rise in Kentucky

This comes as the first vials of the COVID-19 vaccine arrive in the Commonwealth.
COVID-19 in Kentucky
COVID-19 in Kentucky(WKYT)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear gave an update Sunday evening on COVID-19 in the Commonweath. Reminding Kentuckians to remain vigilant in the fight against COVID-19, as cases continued to rise.

The state reporting Sunday 2,454 new cases of COVID-19.

15 new deaths were also reported.

Governor Beshear remains optimistic in the battle against COVID-19 saying in part “...we are less than 24 hours from the true beginning of the end of this virus...” as the first vials of the COVID-19 vaccine arrived in the state.

“We are seeing good trends and getting great news in our battle against COVID-19. We saw 1,235 fewer positive cases and our positivity rate declined 1.23% Sunday to Sunday this week, and now we are less than 24 hours from the true beginning of the end of this virus,” the Governor said, heralding news that the first shipment of the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines had arrived at Louisville’s UPS Worldport. “Our community doctors and nurses, as well as long-term care residents and staff, are preparing to do their part first. We will all get a turn. When it is your turn, I strongly encourage you to get vaccinated so you can do your part to protect yourself, your family and our entire state.”

For more information about the vaccine arriving in Kentucky earlier Sunday afternoon, click here.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Sgt. Brian Humphreys, the incident happened on the 1300 block of Cemetery Hill...
UPDATE | Family, including two young children, found dead in Kanawha County
Doug Gray’s sister tells WSAZ, Gray’s body was found Saturday night among the rumble of a...
Search crews find missing man’s body amid rubble of building
Five people have been arrested in Grayson in connection to a murder investigation.
Police: 5 arrested in connection to Grayson murder
The map shows 14 red and 22 orange counties.
West Virginia school map shows 14 counties in red
Police say Joshua Phillips is the suspect in the shooting of a Charleston Police officer.
Man accused of killing Charleston officer to be arraigned on charges

Latest News

Deputies say the altercation involved Buford W. Smallwood Jr., 34, from Vinton and Levi...
Man on the run after shooting incident in Meigs County
Gov. Beshear hails COVID-19 vaccine arrival
According to Sgt. Brian Humphreys, the incident happened on the 1300 block of Cemetery Hill...
UPDATE | Family, including two young children, found dead in Kanawha County
Police say they have charged Zinya Dooley, 30, of Huntington with one count of malicious...
Police: Huntington woman charged with kidnapping