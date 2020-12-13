COVID-19 cases in Southern Ohio Correctional Facility

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - As of Saturday, the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (ODRC) reported that the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility (SOCF) has 61 employees with active cases of the coronavirus.

Since the start of the pandemic, the correctional facility has had a total of 133 employees have tested positive. However, 72 have since recovered and returned to work.

The correctional facility currently has 47 inmates with an active case of the coronavirus.

In total, since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 51 inmates that have tested positive. Four inmates have since recovered.

12 inmates are currently in quarantine as a safety precaution. This is due to either their upcoming release date, or if they have returned to the facility after an outside court date or medical trip.

ODRC also reported Saturday that the Lucasville prison has 47 inmates in isolation and no inmates awaiting test results.

