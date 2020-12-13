Advertisement

CUSA title game to be held in Huntington

Marshall will play UAB Friday night
It's UAB vs. Marshall Friday night in Huntington
It's UAB vs. Marshall Friday night in Huntington(WSAZ)
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall will host UAB in the 2020 Conference USA Football Championship Game, the league announced Sunday afternoon.

The game will be played at 7 p.m. Friday evening and will be carried by CBS Sports Network. Rich Waltz, Danny Kanell and Jenny Dell will have the call.

Marshall is 6-0 all-time in conference championship games inside Joan C. Edwards Stadium. The Thundering Herd downed Louisiana Tech in 2014 in the C-USA title game (26-23). During its days in the Mid-American Conference, Marshall won five title contests (1997, 1998, 1999, 2000 and 2002) in Huntington.

The Thundering Herd was idle last weekend, following the cancellation of its game with Charlotte. The Blazers knocked off Rice 21-16 in Houston Saturday afternoon. Marshall (7-1 overall, 4-1 C-USA) holds an 8-2 edge all-time against UAB (5-3, 3-1), including a 5-0 mark at home. The teams last met in 2014 when the Thundering Herd pulled out a 23-18 victory at Legion Field on November 22, 2014 to move to 11-0 that season. The last time they met in Huntington was the previous year (November 9, 2013) when the Thundering Herd triumphed 56-14 on the strength of 657 yards of total offense, including 381 on the ground.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Sgt. Brian Humphreys, the incident happened on the 1300 block of Cemetery Hill...
UPDATE | Family, including two young children, found dead in Kanawha County
Doug Gray’s sister tells WSAZ, Gray’s body was found Saturday night among the rumble of a...
Search crews find missing man’s body amid rubble of building
Five people have been arrested in Grayson in connection to a murder investigation.
Police: 5 arrested in connection to Grayson murder
The map shows 14 red and 22 orange counties.
West Virginia school map shows 14 counties in red
Police say Joshua Phillips is the suspect in the shooting of a Charleston Police officer.
Man accused of killing Charleston officer to be arraigned on charges

Latest News

Herd improves to 4-0 in 2020.
Herd beats Bobcats
WVU men's basketball
WVU crushes Spiders
Marshall is actively looking for another opponent for next weekend.
Marshall basketball game against Northern Iowa cancelled
COACH CAL TALKS ABOUT NOTRE DAME LOSS
COACH CAL TALKS ABOUT NOTRE DAME LOSS