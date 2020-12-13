Drive-by shooting under investigation in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An investigation is underway after a shooting took place Saturday evening in the Oak Hill area of Fayette County.

According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on Pea Ridge Road in Oak Hill regarding a drive-by shooting incident.

Deputies say several shots were fired at the residence from a vehicle.

Several rounds struck the home, the sheriff’s office says. No one inside the home was injured.

Investigators are currently processing evidence and information from the scene.

This incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

The sheriff’s office says anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Fayette County Sheriff’s Department by:

- Phone: 304-574-3590

- Facebook page: “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department”

- Crime Stoppers of West Virginia: 304-255-STOP.

