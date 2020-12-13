First Warning Forecast | Watching two messy systems this week

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As temperatures continue to tumble in the days ahead, winter weather tries to make a return to parts of the region. However, any sort of “appreciable” snow accumulation will still be lacking for many areas. Temperatures begin to moderate by the upcoming weekend and return to a more seasonable level.

Sunday evening will be mostly cloudy and quiet through midnight. Temperatures fall to near 40 degrees.

Precipitation begins to spread across the Tri-State after midnight. This precipitation will first start as rain in the lower elevations, although a bit of snow could fall across southeastern Ohio. By dawn, rain will change completely over to snow across southeastern Kentucky, southern West Virginia, and stay as snow in the mountains. There may also be some snow mixing in with rain across the remainder of the region as temperatures fall to the mid 30s.

From sunrise until midday Monday, precipitation begins to taper from west to east. As it does so, the rain/snow mix may briefly change to snow before ending. However, with temperatures staying just above the freezing mark, snow accumulations will be minimal to none. The best opportunity for snow accumulation from this storm will be across southeastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia where a dusting to an inch is possible, and in the mountains of West Virginia where several inches are possible, especially at the ski resorts. Elsewhere, a quick slushy coat may be seen but will rapidly melt due to the above-freezing ground.

Monday afternoon will be drier and see breaks in the clouds. High temperatures stay chilly, only rising to the low 40s.

Tuesday sees a mostly sunny sky but with a high temperature stuck around 40 degrees.

On Wednesday, expect another opportunity for wintry precipitation as rain and snow will be possible yet again. Temperatures will be stuck in the 30s all day.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy and cold as highs only reach the upper 30s. Scattered flurries are likely during the day.

Despite partial sunshine on Friday, high temperatures will still only make it to near 40 degrees.

Saturday sees some moderation with temperatures as highs reach the upper 40s. Much of the day will be dry under a partly cloudy sky, but a few showers are possible towards sunset.

Sunday will see a chance for rain showers under a mostly cloudy sky and a high in the mid 40s.

