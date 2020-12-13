Gov. Beshear hails COVID-19 vaccine arrival

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear marked a major milestone in the battle against COVID-19, as the first doses of the vaccination arrived in the state Sunday.

The initial shipment of the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Kentucky, delivered to Louisville’s UPS Worldport.

“The Pfizer vaccine, which we believe to be 95% effective, has now been authorized in this emergency for us to start vaccinating individuals,” said Gov. Beshear. “The vaccine started to be shipped from the factory and a significant portion landed in Kentucky today. Kentucky is going to play a major role in getting this vaccine to people all over the eastern United States through UPS’ Worldport. We in the commonwealth are excited to be a big part of defeating this virus all over this country. We now believe that the first individuals will be vaccinated here in the commonwealth tomorrow morning. We are less than 24 hours away from the beginning of the end of this virus.”

According to Governor Beshear those who are most at risk will get the vaccine first.

Kentucky is expected to receive 12,675 vials of the COVID-19 vaccine. Those will then be distributed to 11 regional and ready hospitals in Louisville, Paducah, Bowling Green, Madisonville, Pikeville, Corbin, Lexington and Edgewood.

An additional 25,350 vials of the vaccine will be distributed to CVS and Walgreens, as well as long-term care facilities across the state.

Kentucky will be following guidance from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices with prioritizing who will be vaccinated. As of right now, healthcare staff members who have been on the line of defense treating patients with the virus, long-term care residents and staff, will be vaccinated.

“Our community doctors and nurses, as well as long-term care residents and staff, are preparing to do their part first,” the Governor said. “We will all get a turn. When it is your turn, I strongly encourage you to get vaccinated so you can do your part to protect yourself, your family and our entire state.”

The phases in which more Kentuckians will get vaccines, and the timing, is still unfolding.

