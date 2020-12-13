Herd beats Bobcats

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. -- — Taevion Kinsey had 28 points as Marshall topped Ohio 81-67 on Sunday and connected on 10 of 13 shots from the floor. Jarrod West had 14 points for Marshall (4-0) and Mikel Beyers added 13 points. On the day, both Kinsey and West joined the 1,000 point club for the Herd. The

Dwight Wilson III had 24 points for the Bobcats (4-2) and Jason Preston added 19 points.

Marshall is back on the floor Wednesday when they host Toledo while Ohio plays at Akron on December 22nd.

