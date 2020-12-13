Police: Huntington woman charged with kidnapping

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Police are investigating after reports of two women being held against their will.

Police Chief Ray Cornwell says officers were called to the 1700 block of Buffington Avenue Saturday.

Upon arrival, police say they found two women who were removed from the home and taken to the hospital.

During the course of the investigation, police say they have determined the incident may have spanned several days and different locations.

Investigators executed search warrants in the 1700 block of Buffington Avenue and the 300 block of Marcum Terrace to collect evidence.

Investigators are still working to collect evidence and a timeline surrounding incident. However, police say it appears that most of the people involved were familiar with each other.

Police say they have charged Zinya Dooley, 30, of Huntington with one count of malicious wounding and one count of kidnapping.

Chief Cornwell says additional charges are likely.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.