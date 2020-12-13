Man on the run after shooting incident in Meigs County

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - One person is still on the run after being involved in a shooting incident in Meigs County.

Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood says his office got a call at 3:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon in regards to an altercation that took place on Bradbury Road.

Deputies say the altercation involved Buford W. Smallwood Jr., 34, from Vinton and Levi McGrath, 39, of Athens.

Witnesses’ say a fight broke out between the two men when Smallwood brought out a weapon and fired a shot at McGrath.

Following the shot, McGrath fled the scene and Smallwood fled on a motorcycle before officers arrived.

Deputies say McGrath fled up into the woods.

Officers tried to follow Smallwood on his motorcycle, but eventually lost site of him near the Gallia County line on Titus Road.

Deputies say McGrath left a voicemail to a family member letting them know he had been injured by the gunshot. McGrath also told the family member that police had a search warrant for the home on Bradbury Road, where the incident occurred.

The Ohio State Patrol Aviation Unit was called to help find McGrath, as well as gather evidence in this case.

Deputies were able to get a search warrant for the home to investigate the scene. As they were finishing up, it was reported that Smallwood was at a residence on MacCumber Road on his motorcycle.

With the help of the Ohio State Patrol Aviation Unit, officers caught Smallwood off of Hutton Road.

Smallwood was arrested and currently resides at the Middleport Jail pending arraignment, according to the sheriff’s office. He has been charged with Felonious Assault.

The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office is asking for any information on where McGrath is at this time.

Deputies say McGrath is 5′10″ tall, 178 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. He is believed to be injured and in need of medical attention.

The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office wants to thank Middleport Fire Department, Middleport Police, Pomeroy Police, Syracuse Police, Ohio State Patrol, Ohio Division of Wildlife, Gallia County Sheriff’s Office and Meigs EMS for their assistance.

