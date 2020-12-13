Man runs over 40 miles so far for Officer Cassie Johnson

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Matt Stevens with Hurricane Trail Racing is honoring Charleston Officer Cassie Johnson by running trails at Meeks Mountain.

“Every single lap that we run, and get pledges, raises money for the family of Officer Johnson,” said Stevens.

Stevens said before he even started the run, he already had over a hundred dollars per lap pledged and a couple thousand in donations.

Stevens runs a nonprofit company called Hurricane Trail Racing which puts on mountain bike races and trail races.

Steven’s plan is to run from 5 a.m. Saturday until 5 a.m. Sunday.

He said all of the proceeds would go to the Cassie Johnson Go-Fund Me.

“Every lap is about 3 to 3.1 miles,” said Stevens. “Originally I wanted to get in about 9 to 15 laps, but now that we are thinking about it, we are two hours in and we already have 4 laps so I am thinking we could get close to 20 in.”

Matt said his goal was to make it to 20 laps around the trail which would equal over 60 miles in the span of one day.

There is still a way to donate, Stevens said to email mdstevens61@gmail.com about donations and pledges.

“We all go through our hard times in life and I think what Cassie went through in the last couple hours of her life, I mean I am sore right now, and I am going to feel it, but the fact that what we are going through is nothing compared to what she had to endure,” said Stevens.

He encouraged others to run with him.

“So many people have said ‘Hey, we want to come run a lap with you, I want to run and support any way I can,’” said Stevens.

He said this money is going to be on behalf of the City of Hurricane and it will go straight to the Go-Fund-Me account that has already been set up.

“I always want to give back to the community and I don’t have a bunch of money to donate or the means, but I have the athletic ability and willpower to put forth my physical ability,” said Stevens.

“If I got people to pledge for me running, I felt like that was me giving back in a sense,” said Stevens.

Stevens will continue running until 5 a.m. Sunday morning at the red and white trail at Meeks Mountain. He encourages those to come out and either walk or run the trail.

