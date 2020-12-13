Marshall basketball game against Northern Iowa cancelled

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall Athletics has announced the Herd men’s basketball game against Northern Iowa has been cancelled.

The game was originally scheduled for next Saturday, December 19th.

According to MU Athletics, this cancellation comes after University of Northern Iowa men’s basketball head coach Ben Jacobson announced Sunday that they would not play their final two non-conference games.

Jacobson said the decision was made due to “the challenges presented by the current pandemic combined with a number of injuries” having an impact on their program, according to MU Athletics.

Marshall is actively looking for another opponent for next weekend.

