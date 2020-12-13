Advertisement

Marshall basketball game against Northern Iowa cancelled

Marshall is actively looking for another opponent for next weekend.
Marshall is actively looking for another opponent for next weekend.(WYMT)
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 10:13 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall Athletics has announced the Herd men’s basketball game against Northern Iowa has been cancelled.

The game was originally scheduled for next Saturday, December 19th.

According to MU Athletics, this cancellation comes after University of Northern Iowa men’s basketball head coach Ben Jacobson announced Sunday that they would not play their final two non-conference games.

Jacobson said the decision was made due to “the challenges presented by the current pandemic combined with a number of injuries” having an impact on their program, according to MU Athletics.

Marshall is actively looking for another opponent for next weekend.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doug Gray’s sister tells WSAZ, Gray’s body was found Saturday night among the rumble of a...
Search crews find missing man’s body amid rubble of building
Police say Joshua Phillips is the suspect in the shooting of a Charleston Police officer.
Man accused of killing Charleston officer to be arraigned on charges
Police have confirmed to WKYT the body of missing Rowan County woman Jill Clayton was found.
Boyfriend charged in Rowan County woman’s death
The body of a woman reported missing Dec. 2 was found Friday in Morehead, Kentucky, leading to...
Homicide investigation underway after woman’s body found in eastern Ky.
The map shows 14 red and 22 orange counties.
West Virginia school map shows 14 counties in red

Latest News

Darius Stills
Darius Stills declares for NFL Draft
Notre Dame's Prentiss Hubb (3) drives near Kentucky's Devin Askew during the first half of an...
Notre Dame hands UK 4th loss of 2020
WVU football
WVU football put on hold
WVU Coliseum
WVU will have home hoops opener after all