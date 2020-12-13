Advertisement

Deputies: Multiple people found dead in Elkview

According to the Kanawha Sheriff's Department the incident happened on Cemetery Hill Drive in...
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Four people have been confirmed dead in Elkview on Sunday, according to the Kanawha Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says they received a call at 10:40 a.m. in regards to this incident.

A relative found the four bodies and called police from a neighbor’s house.

Investigators are on the scene along Cemetery Hill Drive. WSAZ has a crew there as well.

ORIGINAL STORY 12/13/2020 @12:20 p.m.

Multiple people were found dead Sunday in Elkview, West Virginia.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened on the 1300 block of Cemetery Hill Drive in Elkview.

Very few details are available at this time.

WSAZ has crews headed to the scene.

