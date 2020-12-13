Deputies: Multiple people found dead in Elkview

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Four people have been confirmed dead in Elkview on Sunday, according to the Kanawha Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says they received a call at 10:40 a.m. in regards to this incident.

A relative found the four bodies and called police from a neighbor’s house.

Investigators are on the scene along Cemetery Hill Drive. WSAZ has a crew there as well.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for updates.

ORIGINAL STORY 12/13/2020 @12:20 p.m.

Multiple people were found dead Sunday in Elkview, West Virginia.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened on the 1300 block of Cemetery Hill Drive in Elkview.

Very few details are available at this time.

WSAZ has crews headed to the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for updates.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.