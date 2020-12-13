Advertisement

Names released in fatal Lawrence County crash

Troopers say Justice was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, and died from his injuries at the scene.
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Names have been released following a two vehicle fatal crash that happened Saturday afternoon in Lawrence County.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol-- Ryan Justice, 37, of Ironton and Jennifer Whisman, 36, of Pedro were involved in a head-on crash on State Route 93 near milepost 10 in Elizabeth Township.

Troopers say Justice was driving northbound in a 2009 Audi A4 on State Route 93 near milepost 10, and Whisman was driving southbound at the same time.

Justice’s vehicle traveled left of center and struck Whisman’s vehicle head-on.

Troopers say Justice was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, and died from his injuries at the scene.

Whisman was flown from the scene to St. Mary’s Hospital with serious injuries.

Whisman also had a juvenile passenger in her vehicle at the time of the crash who was transported as well.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Elizabeth Township Fire Department and Lawrence County EMS.

The crash remains under investigation.

(ORIGIONAL 12/13/2020 @ 8:29 a.m.)

One person has died following a crash in Lawrence county.

According to Ohio Highway Patrol, the accident happened at 4:11 p.m. Saturday on State Route 93 near mile post 10 in Pedro.

Troopers say this was a two vehicle head-on crash that left one person dead and another seriously injured.

The injured person has been transported to the hospital.

Names have not been released at this time.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for further updates.

