Navy ends search for sailor who fell overboard from ship

The Navy says a search started Thursday morning after a lookout spotted what appeared to be a...
The Navy says a search started Thursday morning after a lookout spotted what appeared to be a person in the water. Three helicopters and a boat were launched in response and one sailor was unaccounted for during a command-wide muster.(Source: KSWB via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 11:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SAN DIEGO (AP) - The U.S. Navy announced Saturday that it has called off search and rescue efforts for a 20-year-old sailor who reportedly fell overboard earlier this week from the USS Theodore Roosevelt.

The Navy said in a statement it ended the effort at sunset Saturday after it searched more than 607 square nautical miles for more than 55 hours off the coast of Southern California. The Navy has declared the man deceased.

The family has identified the missing sailor as Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Apprentice Ethan Goolsby of San Antonio, Texas, Scripps affiliate KSAT reported.

The search started Thursday morning after a lookout spotted what appeared to be a person in the water, a statement from the San Diego-based 3rd Fleet said. Three helicopters and a boat were launched in response, and one sailor was unaccounted for during a command-wide muster, the statement said.

“The loss of our Sailor is felt deeply by all on board,” said Capt. Eric Anduze, commanding officer of Theodore Roosevelt. “The entire Theodore Roosevelt team sends our deepest condolences to the family of our missing shipmate.”

Rear Admiral Doug Verissimo, commander of Carrier Strike Group Nine, said the strike group “sends our thoughts and prayers to the family and loved ones of our missing shipmate. I offer my thanks to all the Sailors and Coast Guardsmen who were involved in the search,” KGTV reported.

The sailor’s family was notified before the search stopped, according to the Navy.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

