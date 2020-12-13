Oil spill reported at lake in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Investigators with the WVDEP’s Environmental Enforcement and Homeland Security Emergency Response units are on scene of a reported oil spill in a creek that flows into the Chaweva Lake in Cross Lanes.

The incident report says just before 2:30 Saturday afternoon, someone called reporting fish kill and an unknown petroleum-scented oil.

The report says the caller said a sheen had started appearing on the lake as well, and oil was coming from the Rocky Fork Watershed.

Officials say the quantity of the spill is unknown, but it is considered hazardous or toxic.

The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has also been notified.

