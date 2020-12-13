Advertisement

Oil spill reported at lake in Kanawha County

The incident report says just before 2:30 Saturday afternoon, someone called reporting fish...
The incident report says just before 2:30 Saturday afternoon, someone called reporting fish kill and an unknown petroleum-scented oil at Chaweva Lake.(Associated Press)
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 7:37 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Investigators with the WVDEP’s Environmental Enforcement and Homeland Security Emergency Response units are on scene of a reported oil spill in a creek that flows into the Chaweva Lake in Cross Lanes.

The incident report says just before 2:30 Saturday afternoon, someone called reporting fish kill and an unknown petroleum-scented oil.

The report says the caller said a sheen had started appearing on the lake as well, and oil was coming from the Rocky Fork Watershed.

Officials say the quantity of the spill is unknown, but it is considered hazardous or toxic.

The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has also been notified.

WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Foster
UPDATE | Name of man arrested in shooting released
The body of a woman reported missing Dec. 2 was found Friday in Morehead, Kentucky, leading to...
Homicide investigation underway after woman’s body found in eastern Ky.
A woman is holding onto hope that her fiancé’s rescued from a building collapse in Adams...
Woman holds onto hope her fiancé’s rescued from building collapse
Patrick Morrisey
W.Va. Attorney General’s Office receives death threats
Police say Joshua Phillips is the suspect in the shooting of a Charleston Police officer.
Man accused of killing Charleston officer to be arraigned on charges

Latest News

COVID
Ky. COVID-19 | 3,558 new cases, 24 new deaths
The map shows 14 red and 22 orange counties.
West Virginia school map shows 14 counties in red
Data from the Ohio Dept. of Health shows the 11,252 cases were above the 21-day average of...
More than 11,000 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Ohio
Police say Joshua Phillips is the suspect in the shooting of a Charleston Police officer.
Man accused of killing Charleston officer to be arraigned on charges