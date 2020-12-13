One person dead after Lawrence County crash

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - One person has died following a crash in Lawrence county.

According to Ohio Highway Patrol, the accident happened at 4:11 p.m. Saturday on State Route 93 near mile post 10 in Pedro.

Troopers say this was a two vehicle head-on crash that left one person dead and another who sustained serious injury.

The injured person has been transported to the hospital.

Names have not been released at this time.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for further updates.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.