Advertisement

One person dead after Lawrence County crash

Troopers say this was a two vehicle head-on crash that left one person dead and another in...
Troopers say this was a two vehicle head-on crash that left one person dead and another in serious condition.(wagm)
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 8:29 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - One person has died following a crash in Lawrence county.

According to Ohio Highway Patrol, the accident happened at 4:11 p.m. Saturday on State Route 93 near mile post 10 in Pedro.

Troopers say this was a two vehicle head-on crash that left one person dead and another who sustained serious injury.

The injured person has been transported to the hospital.

Names have not been released at this time.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for further updates.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doug Gray’s sister tells WSAZ, Gray’s body was found Saturday night among the rumble of a...
Search crews find missing man’s body amid rubble of building
Police say Joshua Phillips is the suspect in the shooting of a Charleston Police officer.
Man accused of killing Charleston officer to be arraigned on charges
Police have confirmed to WKYT the body of missing Rowan County woman Jill Clayton was found.
Boyfriend charged in Rowan County woman’s death
The body of a woman reported missing Dec. 2 was found Friday in Morehead, Kentucky, leading to...
Homicide investigation underway after woman’s body found in eastern Ky.
The map shows 14 red and 22 orange counties.
West Virginia school map shows 14 counties in red

Latest News

Doug Gray’s sister tells WSAZ, Gray’s body was found Saturday night among the rubble of a...
Doug Gray's body found after building collapse
Doug Gray’s sister tells WSAZ, Gray’s body was found Saturday night among the rumble of a...
Search crews find missing man’s body amid rubble of building
Five people have been arrested in Grayson in connection to a murder investigation.
Police: 5 arrested in connection to Grayson murder
COACH CAL TALKS ABOUT NOTRE DAME LOSS
COACH CAL TALKS ABOUT NOTRE DAME LOSS