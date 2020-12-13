Advertisement

Search crews find missing man’s body amid rubble of building

Doug Gray’s sister tells WSAZ, Gray’s body was found Saturday night among the rumble of a...
Doug Gray’s sister tells WSAZ, Gray’s body was found Saturday night among the rumble of a collapsed building at the Killen Generating Station near Manchester, Ohio.(WSAZ with permission from family)
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 10:55 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – Search crews have found the body of one of the men who has been missing after a building collapse in Adams County.

Doug Gray’s sister tells WSAZ, Gray’s body was found Saturday night among the rubble of a collapsed building at the Killen Generating Station near Manchester, Ohio.

Gray, who was from Greenup County, had been unaccounted for after the collapse Wednesday morning.

Jamie Fitzgerald, who is from Boyd County, is still unaccounted for.

Three other men who were in the building when it collapsed were rescued by Wednesday afternoon.

Families of both Fitzgerald and Gray say they were holding out hope that the two were still alive, despite crews calling the operations a recovery mission late Wednesday night.

Details surrounding the collapse or any investigation into what happened have not been released.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Foster
UPDATE | Name of man arrested in shooting released
The body of a woman reported missing Dec. 2 was found Friday in Morehead, Kentucky, leading to...
Homicide investigation underway after woman’s body found in eastern Ky.
A woman is holding onto hope that her fiancé’s rescued from a building collapse in Adams...
Woman holds onto hope her fiancé’s rescued from building collapse
Patrick Morrisey
W.Va. Attorney General’s Office receives death threats
Police say Joshua Phillips is the suspect in the shooting of a Charleston Police officer.
Man accused of killing Charleston officer to be arraigned on charges

Latest News

Five people have been arrested in Grayson in connection to a murder investigation.
Police: 5 arrested in connection to Grayson murder
COACH CAL TALKS ABOUT NOTRE DAME LOSS
COACH CAL TALKS ABOUT NOTRE DAME LOSS
Matt Stevens runs trails in Hurricane for a 24 hour period in order to raise money for Officer...
Man running 60 miles for Officer Cassie Johnson
Jamie Fitzgerald, from Boyd County, and Doug Gray, from Greenup County, were working at a...
Men still missing in building debris; families thank communities for support