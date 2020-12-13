Tracking late night rain-snow

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The lead up to Christmas will feature a busy storm track across the Southern and Eastern USA. Such a pattern would have plenty of moisture to deliver a White pre-Christmas to much of the eastern US away from Dixie. BUT as we all know moisture without cold air just won’t cut it for snow.

The first storm to affect our area is already channeling clouds our way this Sunday afternoon. Temperatures near 50 this afternoon assure rain not snow just after Football Night in America concludes (Steelers and Bills, kickoff with Al, Chris and Michele at 8:20) here on NBC.

Overnight a steady soaking rain will affect West Virginia and Southeast Kentucky while largely dodging the Buckeye State.

By dawn Monday precipitation will reach its heaviest rate of fall as colder air bleeds in from the north. This offers the prospect for a sudden change to wet snow for a few hours before the end comes. While most areas would see the snow melt, should the rate of fall of snow be fast enough, a slushy coating can occur in the Kanawha Valley and even the Huntington area. Travel south along Route 119 into the Coalfields and the hills may be whitened for a few hours from say 6 until 10 AM from Boone-Logan-Mingo WV across Pike-Martin-Floyd-Johnson KY.

Meanwhile a travelers alert for southern and central WV above 2,000 elevation will be warranted as heavy wet snow is likely to foul up morning travel down the West Virginia turnpike and on the higher ground of Nicholas, Webster, Fayette, Raleigh and Randolph Counties. Skiers, Winterplace can easily measure 6″ of snow providing a very nice start to the holiday ski season.

Later this week another southern will be forming, details TBA!

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.